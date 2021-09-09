बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Air India resumed Amritsar Rome Italy direct flight from Wednesday

पंजाब: एयर इंडिया ने फिर से शुरू की अमृतसर-इटली की सीधी उड़ान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Thu, 09 Sep 2021 07:22 AM IST
अमृतसर और रोम के बीच एयर इंडिया की सीधी उड़ान शुरू
अमृतसर और रोम के बीच एयर इंडिया की सीधी उड़ान शुरू - फोटो : ani

बुधवार को एयर इंडिया ने अमृतसर और रोम के बीच सीधी उड़ान फिर से शुरू कर दी, इससे कई लोगों को राहत मिली है। जो अपनी यात्राओं को बार-बार स्थगित कर रहे थे। अमृतसर एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक विपिन कांत सेठ ने कहा कि अब, हमने अमृतसर को सीधे रोम से जोड़ा है। हर बुधवार की फ्लाइट अमृतसर से रोम के लिए रवाना होगी और शुक्रवार को रोम से लौटेगी।
india news national air india direct flight
