Home ›   India News ›   Air India Pilots Association writes to all Air India pilots regarding meeting with AI management and officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation

एयर इंडिया पायलट एसोसिएशन ने अपने सभी पायलटों को बकाया वेतन मुद्दे पर हुए बैठक की दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 12:03 AM IST
air india
air india - फोटो : ANI

एयर इंडिया पायलट एसोसिएशन ने अपने सभी पायलटों को पत्र लिखकर बकाया वेतन मुद्दे को लेकर एआई प्रबंधन और नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के साथ हुए बैठक की जानकारी दी। 
एसोसिएशन ने पत्र में लिखा कि हमने नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों को बताया है कि लंबे समय से लंबित बकाया वेतन का जल्द से जल्द भुगतान किया जाए औऱ पायलटों को तत्काल प्रभाव से एयर इंडिया छोड़ने की अनुमति दें। 
 

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

