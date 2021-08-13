सम्मान की बात : एयर इंडिया की पायलट कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल बनीं संयुक्त राष्ट्र में महिला प्रवक्ता

I am so humbled and privileged that I have represented our country & flag carrier Air India on a platform like UN Women. I'm so honoured to carry our flag all across the world: Air India pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal on becoming UN Women's spokesperson for Generation Equality pic.twitter.com/6RtsKK4ODG



कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल ने कहा कि 'मैंने सपना देखना तब शुरू किया था जब मैं आठ साल की थी। मैं सितारों को छूना चाहती थी। मैं हर लड़की और महिला से कहना चाहती हूं कि अपने आस-पास के माहौल की परवाह किए बिना सपने देखना जारी रखें। कृपया सपने देखें और अपनी सारी मेहनत उसे पूरा करने में समर्पित कर दें। हार न मानें।'

My dream started when I was 8 years old. I wanted to touch the stars. I want to tell every girl child and woman to continue dreaming irrespective of the environment. Please dream and give all your hard work and dedication. Do not give up: Captain Zoya Agarwal