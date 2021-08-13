सम्मान की बात : एयर इंडिया की पायलट कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल बनीं संयुक्त राष्ट्र में महिला प्रवक्ता

I am so humbled and privileged that I have represented our country & flag carrier Air India on a platform like UN Women. I'm so honoured to carry our flag all across the world: Air India pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal on becoming UN Women's spokesperson for Generation Equality pic.twitter.com/6RtsKK4ODG— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021
My dream started when I was 8 years old. I wanted to touch the stars. I want to tell every girl child and woman to continue dreaming irrespective of the environment. Please dream and give all your hard work and dedication. Do not give up: Captain Zoya Agarwal— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021
