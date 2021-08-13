बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Air India pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal becoming UN Women spokesperson for Generation Equality says I am so honoured to carry our flag all across the world

सम्मान की बात : एयर इंडिया की पायलट कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल बनीं संयुक्त राष्ट्र में महिला प्रवक्ता

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Fri, 13 Aug 2021 01:01 AM IST
Air India pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal
Air India pilot Captain Zoya Agarwal - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
जेनरेशन इक्वलिटी के तहत संयुक्त राष्ट्र में महिला प्रवक्ता बनने पर एयर इंडिया की पायलट कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल ने कहा कि 'मैं बहुत ही विनम्र होकर यह कहना चाहती हूं कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र महिला जैसे मंच पर अपने देश और एयर इंडिया के ध्वजवाहक का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का मुझे मौके मिला यह मेरे लिए बहुत गौरव की बात है। दुनिया भर में अपने देश का मान बढ़ाने के लिए मैं बहुत सम्मानित महसूस कर रही हूं।'
कैप्टन जोया अग्रवाल ने कहा कि 'मैंने सपना देखना तब शुरू किया था जब मैं आठ साल की थी। मैं सितारों को छूना चाहती थी। मैं हर लड़की और महिला से कहना चाहती हूं कि अपने आस-पास के माहौल की परवाह किए बिना सपने देखना जारी रखें। कृपया सपने देखें और अपनी सारी मेहनत उसे पूरा करने में समर्पित कर दें। हार न मानें।'
 

india news national air india pilot captain zoya agarwal un women zoya agarwal
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

