Home ›   India News ›   Air India Express flight diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical reasons all 104 passengers are safe

केरल में टला बड़ा हादसा, पायलट की सूझबूझ से बाल-बाल बचे 104 यात्री

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 01:42 PM IST
एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस विमान के पायलट ने तकनीकी खराबी के चलते कराई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस विमान के पायलट ने तकनीकी खराबी के चलते कराई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
शारजाह से कालीकट जाने वाली एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस के विमान को तकनीकी दिक्कतों की वजह से तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे पर उतरना पड़ा। एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस के प्रवक्ता ने इसकी जानकारी दी और बताया कि विमान में उड़ान के दौरान कुछ गंभीर तकनीकी खराबी देखने को मिली, जिसकी वजह से पायलट ने विमान को तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे में लैंड कराने का फैसला किया। 


इस विमान में 104 यात्री सवार थे और सभी यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए विमान को हवाई अड्डे पर उतारा गया। 
 

india news national air india express flight air india express thiruvananthapuram airport technical issues during flight sharjah calicut flights

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

