शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Air France deplanes 26 passengers from Delhi-Paris flight citing technical glitch at Delhi Airport

दिल्ली से पेरिस जा रही एयर फ्रांस की फ्लाइट एएफ-225 से 26 यात्रियों को उतारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 09:53 AM IST
एयर फ्रांस की फ्लाइट एएफ-225
एयर फ्रांस की फ्लाइट एएफ-225 - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली से पेरिस के लिए एयर फ्रांस की फ्लाइट एएफ-225 में सवार 26 यात्रियों को तकनीकी समस्या बताकर फ्लाइट से उतार दिया गया है। इन यात्रियों के चेक-इन सामान में तकनीकी गड़बड़ का हवाला देते हुए फ्लाइट से उतार दिया गया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन




 

Recommended

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अर्थव्यवस्था को दोगुना करने के लिए उद्योग जगत को सवा दो महीने में मिलेगी पर्यावरण मंजूरी: जावड़ेकर

10 जुलाई 2019

ट्रांसजेंडर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ट्रांसजेंडर विधेयक पर आज कर सकता है विचार 

10 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

ajay jadeja,Sunil Gavaskar
अनिल कुंबले
madhuri dixit and ajay jadeja
एली अवराम और ब्रेट ली
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
know morning good luck sign which makes your day happy
Metaphysical

सुबह के पांच शुभ संकेत, दिखाई देने पर मिलती है 100 फीसदी सफलता

10 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड तोड़ेंगे रोहित शर्मा, बदल जाएगा विश्व कप का इतिहास

9 जुलाई 2019

रोहित शर्मा और सचिन तेंदुलकर
2003 विश्व कप के दौरान सचिन तेंदुलकर
मैथ्यू हेडन
कुमार संगाकारा
Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड तोड़ेंगे रोहित शर्मा, बदल जाएगा विश्व कप का इतिहास

9 जुलाई 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सेमीफाइनल में पहली बार भिड़ेंगे भारत-न्यूजीलैंड, कौन रहा है विश्व कप का दबंग

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
air france delhi-paris flight technical glitch delhi airport एयर फ्रांस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

2020 में 20 वर्ष
India News

20 साल में गुम हो गईं वो 20 चीजें, जो कभी थीं जिंदगी का अटूट हिस्सा

10 जुलाई 2019

39500 Indians acquired permanent residence in Canada in 2018
Business Diary

अमेरिका को छोड़ अब कनाडा बन रहा है भारतीयों का 'दूसरा घर'

10 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

नेपाल में रोकी गई भारतीय मेडिकल छात्रों की डिग्री, भारतीय दूतावास से गुहार

10 जुलाई 2019

CBI conducts raids at 110 locations in 19 states
India News

भ्रष्टाचार और आतंक पर बड़ा प्रहार: दिल्ली, मध्य प्रदेश समेत 19 राज्यों में 110 जगह सीबीआई छापा

10 जुलाई 2019

PUBG
Delhi NCR

भारत में ऑनलाइन पबजी पर लग सकता है प्रतिबंध

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

मरने से पहले एक शख्स संग मिल गुरु दत्त ने पी थी शराब, पत्नी से झगड़ा और फिर कर ली आत्महत्या

8 जुलाई 2019

sacred games 2
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 ट्रेलर: जिंदा होकर फिर लौट आया 'गणेश गायतोंडे', पता चलेगा 25 दिन में क्या होगा

9 जुलाई 2019

ajay jadeja,Sunil Gavaskar
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आसिया अंद्राबी का घर और एनआईए की नोटिस
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अलगाववादी आसिया अंद्राबी का घर सील, टेरर फंडिंग मामले में एनआईए की कार्रवाई

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में टेरर फंडिग के मामले में गिरफ्तार अलगाववादी और दुख्तरान-ए-मिल्लत प्रमुख आसिया अंद्राबी के घर को सील कर दिया है।

10 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
स्पाइसजेट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोलकाता: विमान के लैंडिंग गियर के दरवाजे में फंसने से स्पाइसजेट के तकनीशियन की मौत

10 जुलाई 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

निर्मला सीतारमण की सफाई, वित्त मंत्रालय में मीडिया के प्रवेश पर कोई पाबंदी नहीं

10 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा को केंद्रीय संगठन में भी प्रशिक्षित और तेजतर्रार प्रचारकों की जरूरत
India News

भाजपा ने संघ नेतृत्व से मांगे 12 तेजतर्रार प्रचारक, भविष्य में और बढ़ेगा आरएसएस का दबदबा

10 जुलाई 2019

India will host conference of party seminar
India News

भारत करेगा ‘कॉप’ सम्मेलन की मेजबानी, ग्रेटर नोएडा में होगा आयोजन

10 जुलाई 2019

kartarpur Corridor(File Photo)
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के लिए भारत तेज करेगा निर्माण कार्य, पाकिस्तान से जताई आपत्ति

10 जुलाई 2019

राहत और बचाव कार्य में लगी टीम
India News

कर्नाटक: बंगलुरू में निर्माणाधीन इमारत गिरने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत, राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी

10 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक पर संसद में हंगामा, राहुल गांधी ने भी नारेबाजी में दिया पार्टी सांसदों का साथ

9 जुलाई 2019

आईएएस अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल)
India News

केंद्र में काम नहीं करना चाहते हैं अधिकारी? कार्मिक मंत्रालय ने राज्यों से और नौकरशाह भेजने को कहा

9 जुलाई 2019

नरेशन गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश जाने के लिए नरेश गोयल को लेना होगा 18 हजार करोड़ का 'टिकट'!

9 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पायल रोहतगी ने वीडियो के जरिए अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी को दी हिदायत, कहा- गलत बातें फैला रही हैं शबाना

सोशल मीडिया पर पायल रोहतगी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें पायल शबाना आजमी पर गुस्सा उतारती नजर आ रही हैं। यहां देखिए पूरी खबर।

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

मायानगरी में अलग-अलग अंदाज में नजर आए राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:25

सनी लियोनी ने मुंबई में खोला अनोखा स्कूल, किताबों से नहीं दिल से होगी पढ़ाई

9 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:27

10 जुलाई को पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को खुद से किया था अलग

9 जुलाई 2019

एक्सप्रेस वे 3:47

'मौत के एक्सप्रेस वे' पर कौन लगाएगा लगाम, आंकड़े डराते हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

Related

Tejas Express
India News

प्राइवेट ऑपरेटरों के हाथों चलने वाली पहली ट्रेन होगी दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस 

9 जुलाई 2019

Urmila Matondkar
India News

मिलिंद देवड़ा के इस्तीफे के बाद अब उर्मिला का 'लेटर बम', पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाए ये आरोप

9 जुलाई 2019

Heavy rain warning in 17 states in the next three to four days
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत 17 राज्यों में अगले तीन-चार दिन भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

9 जुलाई 2019

State Bank of India reduced interest rate by 0.05 percent
India News

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक ने ब्याज दर में की 0.05 फीसदी की कटौती

9 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी को सूरत की अदालत ने भेजा समन, 16 जुलाई को पेश होने का आदेश

9 जुलाई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा
India News

मालेगांव ब्लास्ट : गवाह ने पहचानी साध्वी प्रज्ञा की बाइक, बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

9 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited