Home ›   India News ›   Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria today flew training aircraft HTT40

एयरचीफ मार्शल भदौरिया ने HTT40 में भरी उड़ान, इस मामले में बने पहले वायुसेना प्रमुख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 03:30 PM IST
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria in HTT40
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria in HTT40 - फोटो : HAL
एयर चीफ मार्शल राकेश कुमार सिंह भदौरिया ने आज HTT40 एडवांस ट्रेनर एयरक्राफ्ट से उड़ान भरी। एक घंटे के उड़ान के दौरान उन्होंने विमान की उड़ान क्षमताओं का परीक्षण किया। किसी भी विमान के प्रोटोटाइप में उड़ान भरने वाले वे देश के पहले वायुसेना प्रमुख बन गए हैं।
इस ट्रेनर एयरक्राफ्ट को हिंदुस्तान एयरोटॉनिक्स लिमिडेट ने बनाया है। 


rakesh kumar singh bhadauria hindustan aeronautics limited hal
