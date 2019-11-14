एयरचीफ मार्शल भदौरिया ने HTT40 में भरी उड़ान, इस मामले में बने पहले वायुसेना प्रमुख

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria today flew HTT40, tested its flying capabilities for one hour. First serving Air Chief to fly in prototype as Chief of Air Force. (Picture source: HAL) pic.twitter.com/pSM2VDqfoL— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019
14 नवंबर 2019