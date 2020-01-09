शहर चुनें

AIMIM MP Owaisi says Hindu upper caste holds 41 percentage of total wealth in country

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा- देश का 41 फीसदी पैसा हिंदू सवर्णों के पास, मिला हुआ है राजनीतिक संरक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 09:10 PM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi - फोटो : ANI
एआईएमआईएम सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि एक प्रयोगसिद्ध डाटा है जो बताता है कि हिंदुओं के उच्च जाति (सवर्ण) के पास देश की कुल संपत्ति का 41 फीसदी है, जो कि उनकी आबादी का 22.28 फीसदी है। जो लगभग दोगुना है। धन का अगला सबसे बड़ा टुकड़ा हिंदू ओबीसी के पास है, यह देश की कुल संपत्ति का 31 फीसदी है, जो उनकी आबादी 35.66 फीसदी से कम है।
उन्होंने कहा कि मुसलमानों के पास देश की कुल संपत्ति का आठ फीसदी हिस्सा है, जबकि उनके परिवारों की हिस्सेदारी लगभग 12 फीसदी है। वहीं एससी-एसटी के पास 11.3 फीसदी धन है जबकि उनकी आबादी देश में 27 फीसदी है। ओवैसी ने सवाल पूछते हुए कहा कि धन कहां रखा हुआ है? पैसा कहीं और रखा हुआ है, इन्हें पूरी तरह से राजनीतिक पार्टी का संरक्षण है क्योंकि उन्हें चुनाव लड़ना है। ये बातें ओवैसी ने एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कही।






 
