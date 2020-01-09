असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा- देश का 41 फीसदी पैसा हिंदू सवर्णों के पास, मिला हुआ है राजनीतिक संरक्षण

A Owaisi:Muslims own 8% of the country's total assets while their share of households stands at nearly 12%.SCs&STs own 11.3% as compared to their population of 27%.Where does money lay?Money lies somewhere else that is whr political party is patronized as they have to fight polls https://t.co/LQtd4EtKUC— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
निर्भया गैंगरेप मामले में चारों दोषियों से मिलने के लिए एक एनजीओ ने कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की है। इस एनजीओ की मांग है कि उन्हें जेल में बंद दोषियों से मिलने दिया जाए ताकि वो उनको अंग दान करने के लिए प्रेरित कर सके।
9 जनवरी 2020