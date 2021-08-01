बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says triple talaq law in unconstitutional and asked why government is afraid of discussion on Pegasus in Parliament

ओवैसी का केंद्र पर हमला: तीन तलाक कानून को बताया असंवैधानिक, पूछा- पेगासस पर संसद में चर्चा से डर क्यों?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:30 PM IST

सार

हैदराबाद से सांसद और एआईएमआईएम (ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन) के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने रविवार को केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने तीन तलाक कानून को अवैध करार दिया और सवाल किया कि आखिर सरकार संसद में पेगासस मुद्दे पर चर्चा करने से क्यों डर रही है।
विज्ञापन
असदु्द्दीन ओवैसी
असदु्द्दीन ओवैसी - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

ओवैसी ने तीन तलाक कानून को अवैध बताते हुए कहा कि यह कानून असंवैधानिक है और इसे सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में चुनौती दी गई है। यह समानता के खिलाफ है और मुसलमानों को बदनाम करता है। उन्होंने सवाल किया, 'क्या मोदी सरकार केवल मुस्लिम महिला (अधिकार) दिवस मनाएगी? हिंदू, दलित और ओबीसी महिलाओं का क्या?'
विज्ञापन


एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख ने कहा कि इस कानून की वजह से महिलाओं का और उत्पीड़न होगा और उनकी समस्याएं बढ़ेंगी। केवल मामले दर्ज होंगे, न्याय नहीं मिलेगा। मुसलमानों ने इसे जमीनी तौर पर स्वीकार नहीं किया है। 




वहीं, पेगासस जासूसी विवाद को लेकर ओवैसी ने सवाल किया, 'सरकार पेगासस पर संसद में चर्चा करने क्यों डर रही है? आप क्या छिपाना चाहते हैं? हम चाहते हैं कि संसद चले लेकिन आप ऐसा नहीं चाहते हैं। आप केवल विधेयक पारित करना चाहते हैं। क्या यह लोकतंत्र है? हमें अपने विचार रखने के लिए अवसर नहीं किया जा रहा है।'




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news asaduddin owaisi triple talaq pegasus central government ipl 2020 ipl
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सरकारी नौकरी लाइव अपडेट
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021 LIVE : सरकार की बंपर भर्तियां, उत्तराखंड में लेखपाल व पटवारी के लिए करें आवेदन

1 अगस्त 2021

गैस सिलेंडर
Business Diary

झटका: फिर महंगा हुआ गैस सिलेंडर, कंपनियों ने प्रति सिलेंडर 73 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी की

1 अगस्त 2021

पत्थरबाजी
Jammu

ये नया जम्मू-कश्मीर है: देशद्रोहियों और पत्थरबाजों को ना पासपोर्ट मिलेगा ना सरकारी नौकरी, आदेश जारी

1 अगस्त 2021

पीवी सिंधु बनाम ही बिन जियाओ
Badminton

Tokyo Olympics: सिंधु के पास कांस्य पदक जीतने का मौका, बिंग जियाओ के साथ भिड़ंत, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE मैच

1 अगस्त 2021

राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

पोर्नोग्राफी केस: राज कुंद्रा की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, पुलिस ने दो एप से 51 अश्लील फिल्में की जब्त

1 अगस्त 2021

अनिल बलूनी
India News

सियासत: आज भाजपा में शामिल होगा एक और बड़ा नेता, अनिल बलूनी के ट्वीट से बढ़ी हलचल

1 अगस्त 2021

गहना वशिष्ठ
Bollywood

पोर्नोग्राफी केस: 'गिरफ्तारी से बचाने के लिए पुलिस ने मांगे थे 15 लाख रुपये', गहना वशिष्ठ का आरोप

1 अगस्त 2021

raj kundra
Kanpur

परत-दर-परत : एडल्ट कंटेंट में बादशाहत चाहता था राज कुंद्रा, कानपुर का यश ठाकुर बना सबसे बड़ा मददगार

1 अगस्त 2021

टैक्स और बैंकिंग नियमों में बदलाव
India News

नए नियम: आज से टैक्स और बैंकिंग के नियमों में होंगे ये बदलाव, बैंक सेवाएं महंगी

1 अगस्त 2021

काला जठेड़ी और लेडी डॉन अनुराधा
Delhi

लेडी डॉन अनुराधा की कुंडली : फर्राटेदार अंग्रेजी बोलती है 'रिवॉल्वर रानी', करती थी एके-47 से फायरिंग 

1 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited