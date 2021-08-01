ओवैसी का केंद्र पर हमला: तीन तलाक कानून को बताया असंवैधानिक, पूछा- पेगासस पर संसद में चर्चा से डर क्यों?

This law will lead to more exploitation of Muslim women & will add up to their problems. Only cases will be registered & no justice will be delivered. Muslims have not accepted it on the ground: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021
Why is govt afraid of debating on 'Pegasus' in Parliament? What do you want to hide? We're willing to run the Parliament but you (govt) don't want that. You only want to pass Bills. Is that Democracy? We're not getting a chance to put forth our views: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/dFARGz40ti— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021
