अगस्तावेस्टलैंड केस: ईडी ने कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी की 14 दिन की रिमांड मांगी

Enforcement Directorate seeks 14-day remand of businessman Ratul Puri in #AgustaWestland money laundering case, in Rouse Avenue Court. He was formally arrested yesterday by ED. Earlier he was in judicial custody in connection with another case related to bank fraud. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pqEBwu42nJ— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने गुरुवार को शिक्षक दिवस पर देश के शिक्षकों और विद्यार्थियों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि शिक्षक सच्चे राष्ट्र निर्माता हैं।
5 सितंबर 2019