रतुल पुरी की जमानत रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पहुंची ईडी

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of bail to businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case in connection with AgustaWestland matter. A special CBI court had recently granted bail to Ratul Puri. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WmYCBxOXTx— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019
असम के सीएम सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने कहा कि मैं ईमानदारी से असम के सभी वर्ग को लोगों से शांति और शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूं।
12 दिसंबर 2019