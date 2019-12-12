शहर चुनें

रतुल पुरी की जमानत रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पहुंची ईडी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 02:40 PM IST
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मामले में व्यवसायी रतुल पुरी को जमानत रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का रुख किया है। 
गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत ने अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के भतीजे और कारोबारी रतुल पुरी को दो दिसंबर को जमानत दे दी थी। विशेष न्यायाधीश अरविंद कुमार ने पुरी को पांच लाख रुपये के निजी मुचलके पर जमानत दे दी।

हालांकि पुरी जेल में ही रहेंगे क्योंकि उन्हें एक अन्य मामले में भी गिरफ्तार किया गया था। अपनी जमानत याचिका में पुरी ने कहा था कि उनके खिलाफ आगे की जांच की आवश्यकता नहीं है और उन्हें हिरासत में रखने का कोई मतलब नहीं बनता।
agustawestland case ratul puri प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
