अग्नि खेली: यहां मां दुर्गा को प्रसन्न करने के लिए एक-दूसरे पर फेंकते हैं आग, अनोखी है परंपरा 'थूथेधरा' 

कर्नाटक के कतील में मां दुर्गा को प्रसन्न करने के लिए अनोखी परंपरा निभाई जाती है। यहां दुर्गा परमेश्वरी मंदिर के भक्त उन्हें प्रसन्न करने के लिए एक दूसरे पर आग के गोले फेंकते हैं। हैरान करने देने वाली इस परंपरा को थूथेधरा या फिर अग्नि खेली भी कहा जाता है।

#WATCH | Devotees hurled fire at each other as part of a fire ritual 'Thoothedhara' or ‘Agni Kheli’ to pay reverence to goddess Durga at Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel, Karnataka (22.04) pic.twitter.com/q4SHMFAGak