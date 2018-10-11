शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   After petrol and diesel the government reduced excise duty on ATF

पेट्रोल और डीजल के बाद सरकार ने एटीएफ पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी कम की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 03:24 AM IST
After petrol and diesel the government reduced excise duty on ATF
ख़बर सुनें
पेट्रोल और डीजल के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को एविएशन टरबाइन फ्यूल (एटीएफ) पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी में कमी की है। इससे विमानन इंडस्ट्री को फायदा होगा जोकि हाल के दिनों में रुपये की गिरावट और ईंधन की बढ़ती कीमतों से समस्या का सामना कर रहा था। 
एटीएफ पर एक्साइज ड्यूटी 14 से 11 फीसदी कर दी गई है। यह बदलाव 11 अक्तूबर से लागू होगा। जनवरी 2014 के बाद जेट फ्यूल की कीमतें इस महीने अपने उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गई थीं। दिल्ली में अभी इसकी कीमत 74567 प्रति किलोलीटर है।  

