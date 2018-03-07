सियासत के निशाने पर स्मारक: लेनिन और पेरियार के बाद अब श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति तोड़ी

#Correction West Bengal: Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee's bust was vandalized in Kolkata's Kalighat pic.twitter.com/BENhueIgiK— ANI (@ANI) 7 March 2018
BJP #WestBengal condemns barbaric act of vandalising statue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharat Keshri's founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee at Keoratola Mohasoshan, Kolkata. We demand very strong action against culprits: Sayantan Basu, General Secretary, WB BJP pic.twitter.com/3B8UTsA3oI— ANI (@ANI) 7 March 2018
त्रिपुरा में लेनिन और तमिलनाडु में पेरियार मूर्ति तोड़े जाने की घटनाओं पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है।
7 मार्च 2018