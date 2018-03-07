शहर चुनें

सियासत के निशाने पर स्मारक: लेनिन और पेरियार के बाद अब श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति तोड़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 11:01 AM IST
After lenin and Periyar, Syama Prasad Mukherjee's bust vandalized in kolkata
श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति तोड़ी गई - फोटो : ANI
पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में चुनावी नतीजों के ऐलान के बाद मूर्ति तोड़ने का सिलसिला तेज हो गया है। त्रिपुरा में लेनिन और तमिलनाडु में पेरियार की मूर्ति तोड़े जाने के बाद अब कोलकाता में मूर्ति तोड़े जाने की जानकारी मिल रही है। दक्षिण कोलकाता में श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त करने की कोशिश की गई है। दक्षिण कोलकाता के कालीघाट में जनसंघ के संस्थापक श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति पर हमला किया गया है। 
 

 
श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति के चेहरे पर कालिख पोती गई है। साथ ही उस पर पथराव भी किया गया है। इसके अलावा हमलावरों ने मूर्ति के पास एक संदेश भी लिखकर रखा है। जिसमें लिखा है कि दोबारा इसे (श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति) स्थापित करने की जुर्रत मत करना। हम तोड़कर नया बनाना जानते हैं। हम सपना देखना भी जानते है और उसे हकीकत में बदलने का भी माद्दा रखते हैं। 

घटना पर पश्चिम बंगाल की बीजेपी इकाई ने श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्ति गिराये जाने की निंदा की है। उन्होंने राज्य सरकार से घटना पर सख्त कदम उठाए जाने की अपील की है।  
 

इधर मूर्तियां तोड़े जाने की घटनाओं से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है। उन्होंने इस बाबत केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री से भी बात की है और कड़े कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने मूर्तियां तोड़ने की घटनाओं को दुखद बताया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा है पार्टी इसका समर्थन नहीं कर सकती।

