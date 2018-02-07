अपना शहर चुनें

अनुपम खेर और राम माधव के बाद किरण बेदी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 03:33 AM IST
पुडुचेरी की उपराज्‍यपाल किरण बेदी - फोटो : PTI
पुडुचेरी की उपराज्‍यपाल किरण बेदी का ट्विटर अकाउंट मगंलवार देर शाम हैक हो गया। उन्होंने खुद इस बात की जानकारी व्हाट्सएप्प संदेश के जरिये मीडिया को दी है। पुडुचेरी की उपराज्‍यपाल ने यह भी कहा कि वह पुलिस में इसकी शिकायत दर्ज कराने जा रही हैं। इसके साथ ही किरन बेदी ने अपना अकाउंट हैक होने का दुख भी जताया है। हालांकि अभी इस बात का पता नहीं चल सका है कि उनका अकाउंट किसी तुर्की हैकर्स ने हैक किया है या फिर किसी और ने।





गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले आईआईएफटी के अध्यक्ष और फिल्म अभिनेता अनुपम खेर, भाजपा के महासचिव राम माधव और राज्यसभा सांसद स्वप्न दासगुप्ता का ट्विटर अकाउंट भी हैक कर लिया गया है।
खेर ने अपने ट्वीटर अकाउंट के हैक होने के बारे में खुद जानकारी दी थी। उन्होंने बताया था कि मेरा ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक हो गया है। इसके बारे में मुझे भारत के अपने कुछ दोस्तों से पता चला है। मैं अभी लॉस एंजेलिस में हूं। ट्विटर से मेरी बात हो गई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार हैकर्स ने खुद को तुर्की का बताया है। अपने पहले ट्विट में उन्होंने लिखा है कि आपका अकाउंट तुर्की स्थित साइबर आर्मी आइदिस तिम द्वारा हैक कर लिया गया है। आपका सारा जरूरी डाटा कैप्चर कर लिया गया है।

 हैकर्स ने अनुपम खेर के ट्विटर हैंडल को AnupamPKher से बदलकर AnupamPKherTC  कर दिया था। जिसकी वजह से इसमें वेरिफाइड अकाउंट का नीला टिक दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। हालांकि बाद में एक्टर के अकाउंट को रिस्टोर कर लिया गया। बता दें कि अनुपम के ट्विटर पर 12 मिलियन फॉलोवर्स हैं और वह इस सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। उन्हें लोगों के साथ ट्विटर पर बात करते हुए और अपने विचार सामने रखते हुए देखा जाता है।

ट्विटर ने जारी की चेतावनी :

अकाउंट हैक होने के बाद एक चेतावनी जारी करते हुए ट्विटर ने कहा कि कुछ भारतीय यूजरों के अकाउंट के हैक होने वाली समस्या का हमारी टीम समाधान करने में लगी है। हम प्रभावित ट्विटर यूजरों को इसकी सीधे सूचना देंगे। इसके साथ ही उसने मेसेज के माध्यम से अनजान अकाउंट से आने वाले लिंक को न खोलने की सलाह दी है।
kiran bedi anupam kher bharatiya janata party ram madhav

