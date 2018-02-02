अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   after aam budget 2018 presented in parliament mps income will be double 

सांसदों का मूल वेतन हुआ दोगुना, 50 हजार से बढ़ाकर किया एक लाख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:09 AM IST
after aam budget 2018 presented in parliament mps income will be double 
आम बजट में वेतनभोगी वर्ग को भले ही कोई खास फायदा न हुआ हो लेकिन सांसदों की बल्ले-बल्ले हो गई है। आम बजट में उनका मूल वेतन दोगुना बढ़ाकर एक लाख रुपये कर दिया गया है। साथ ही उन्हें मिलने वाले अन्य भत्तों में भी बढ़ोतरी की गई है। यह बदलाव इस साल एक अप्रैल से लागू हो जाएगा। अभी सांसदों को प्रति माह 50000 रुपये मूल वेतन मिलता है। सांसदों को मूल वेतन और अन्य भत्तों के अलावा 45000 रुपये संसदीय भत्ता भी दिया जाता है। सरकार एक सांसद पर प्रति माह 2.7 लाख रुपये खर्च करती है।

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बजट में सांसदों के वेतन में हर पांच साल में स्वत: संशोधन के लिए एक कानून का प्रस्ताव किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सांसदों को मिलने वाले वेतन और सुविधाओं को लेकर अकसर जनता के बीच चर्चा होती रहती है। सांसदों के खुद का वेतन तय करने की मौजूदा व्यवस्था की आलोचना होती रहती है।

RELATED

उन्होंने कहा कि सांसदों के वेतन, संसदीय भत्ता, कार्यालय खर्च और बैठक भत्ता में जरूरी बदलाव की नई व्यवस्था एक अप्रैल 2018 से लागू हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इस कानून के तहत महंगाई के हिसाब से हर पांच साल में स्वत: सांसदों के वेतन में संशोधन हो जाएगा और सांसदों को भविष्य में जनता की आलोचना का सामना नहीं करना होगा।
mps income aam budget 2018 prime minister narendra modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

padman akshay kumar to meet narendra modi in delhi
Bollywood

आज पीएम मोदी देखेंगे 'पैडमैन', अक्षय कुमार ने दिल्ली में रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018 saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan
Bollywood

Budget 2018: सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे छाए रहे तैमूर, यूजर्स बोले- 'डायपर सस्ते हुए क्या ?'

2 फरवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation businessman arrested
Bollywood

जीनत अमान ने बिजनेसमैन पर लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 फरवरी 2018

shama sikander yoga picture viral
Lifestyle

इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुईं एक्ट्रेस के HOT योगा की तस्वीरें, देखना नहीं चाहेंगे क्या?

2 फरवरी 2018

Five Food Items Counted As Viagra For Women To Improve Libido
Healthy Food

महिलाओं में मोहब्बत की चाहत जगाएंगी ये पांच चीजें, 16वें साल की आएगी फीलिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff Controversial And Weird Topless Pictures
Fashion street

जैकी श्रॉफ के फैशन सेंस के खिलाफ हो गया था बॉलीवुड, जब सामने आई थीं ये टॉपलेस तस्वीरें

2 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will back together
Television

Bigg Boss के बाद हितेन-अर्शी फिर आएंगे साथ, फैंस की मांग पर करेंगे हर काम

2 फरवरी 2018

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहिट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

budget 2018: shiv sena attack bjp pm narendra modi and arun jaitley
India News

बजट 2018: शिवसेना का तंज- गुजरात ट्रेलर, उपचुनाव इंटरवल, 2019 में पूरी फिल्म बाकी

बजट पर शिवसेना ने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि गुजरात चुनाव ट्रेलर थे, राजस्थान उपचुनाव इंटरवल और 2019 में पूरी फिल्म दिखाई जाएगी। 

2 फरवरी 2018

bhartiya majdoor sangh set on protest against modi government union budget 2018
India News

मोदी सरकार के बजट से संघ का सहयोगी संगठन नाखुश, आज सड़कों पर उतरेगा

2 फरवरी 2018

according to j and k police sadiya anwar shaikh stayed in terrorist musa village
India News

आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के गांव ठहरी थी 18 साल की सादिया, पुलिस कर रही पूछताछ

2 फरवरी 2018

union budget 2018 arun jaitley have taken care of every category people
India News

मिशन 2019: चुनाव की बिसात पर बिछीं बजट की गोटियां

2 फरवरी 2018

High Court order to cisf could not deny job due to tattoo
India News

टैटू की वजह से नौकरी देने से इनकार नहीं कर सकती CISF: हाईकोर्ट

2 फरवरी 2018

Live aam budget 2018: Arun Jaitley budget will give benefits to farmers
India News

आम बजट 2018: किसानों के लिए अरुण जेटली की पोटली से निकला तोहफा, होंगे ये फायदे

1 फरवरी 2018

budget highlights live: union budget highlights 2018
India News

Aam Budget 2018 Highlights: बजट के यह बड़े ऐलान, महंगे होंगे मोबाइल और टीवी, हर बिल पर टैक्स बढ़ा

1 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Budget Speech
India News

Budget 2018: करदाताओं को नहीं मिली राहत, निवेशकों को झटका, किसानों को दिखाया सपना

1 फरवरी 2018

Budget is only on farmers, No provision of income to increase
India News

Budget 2018: किसान हितैषी दिखने पर ही है जोर, आमदनी बढ़ाने के लिए रकम का प्रावधान नहीं

2 फरवरी 2018

West Bengal and Rajasthan, BJP's disappointment in the by-election results of two states
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल और राजस्थान, दो राज्यों के उपचुनाव नतीजों में भाजपा को मिली मायूसी

2 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस ने इन 8 बिंदुओं पर परखा बजट, ये निकाला नतीजा

वित्त मंत्री अरूण जेटली द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए आम बजट पर पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम ने निराशा जताई है। एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए पी. चिदंबरम ने कृषि, हेल्थ केयर, रोजगार, टैक्स, निवेश समेत 8 मुद्दों पर बीजेपी सरकार पर हमला बोला।

2 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018 will bind the nation: Baba Ramdev 2:01

जल्दी ही इनकम टैक्स छूट पांच लाख रुपये करने का फैसला लेगी सरकार

2 फरवरी 2018

WATCH THE FULL LUNAR ECLIPSE TIMELAPSE IN ONE MINUTE, SUPER MOON, BLUW MOON AND BLOOD MOON 1:07

सिर्फ 60 सेकंड में देखिए कैसे गायब होकर ब्लड मून और फिर ब्लू मून बना चांद

1 फरवरी 2018

FINANCE MINISTER ARUN JAITELY PRESENTED UNION BUDGET 4:53

#Budget2018 मोदी सरकार ने किसानों और गरीबों के लिए बनाया ये सॉलिड प्लान

1 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON UNION BUDGET 2018-19 3:59

#Budget2018 पीएम मोदी ने सरल भाषा में ऐसे समझाया वित्त मंत्री का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.