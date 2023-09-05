Aditya-L1 Mission: आदित्य एल-1 ने सफलतापूर्वक दूसरी कक्षा बदली, इसरो ने जारी किया अपडेट

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation.



The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km.



