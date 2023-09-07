Aditya L-1: आदित्य एल-1 ने अंतरिक्ष से लीं चांद और पृथ्वी की शानदार तस्वीरें, इसरो ने कहा- ताकाझांकी करने वाला

Aditya-L1 Mission:

Aditya-L1,

destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point,

takes a selfie and

images of the Earth and the Moon.#AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/54KxrfYSwy

क्या है आदित्य एल-1, मिशन का लक्ष्य क्या है?

आदित्य एल-1 सूर्य का अध्ययन करने वाला मिशन है। इसके साथ ही इसरो ने इसे पहला अंतरिक्ष आधारित वेधशाला श्रेणी का भारतीय सौर मिशन कहा है। अंतरिक्ष यान को सूर्य-पृथ्वी प्रणाली के लैग्रेंजियन बिंदु 1 (एल1) के चारों ओर एक प्रभामंडल कक्षा में स्थापित करने की योजना है जो पृथ्वी से लगभग 15 लाख किमी दूर है। दरअसल, लैग्रेंजियन बिंदु वे हैं जहां दो वस्तुओं के बीच कार्य करने वाले सभी गुरुत्वाकर्षण बल एक-दूसरे को निष्प्रभावी कर देते हैं। इस वजह से एल1 बिंदु का उपयोग अंतरिक्ष यान के उड़ने के लिए किया जा सकता है।



मिशन के उद्देश्य क्या हैं?

भारत का महत्वाकांक्षी सौर मिशन आदित्य एल-1 सौर कोरोना (सूर्य के वायुमंडल का सबसे बाहरी भाग) की बनावट और इसके तपने की प्रक्रिया, इसके तापमान, सौर विस्फोट और सौर तूफान के कारण और उत्पत्ति, कोरोना और कोरोनल लूप प्लाज्मा की बनावट, वेग और घनत्व, कोरोना के चुंबकीय क्षेत्र की माप, कोरोनल मास इजेक्शन (सूरज में होने वाले सबसे शक्तिशाली विस्फोट जो सीधे पृथ्वी की ओर आते हैं) की उत्पत्ति, विकास और गति, सौर हवाएं और अंतरिक्ष के मौसम को प्रभावित करने वाले कारकों का अध्ययन करेगा। — ISRO (@isro) September 7, 2023

