अधीर रंजन का स्पीकर को पत्र: जान गंवाने वाले किसानों के सम्मान में सदन में पास किया जाए प्रस्ताव

I would sincerely request you that as a mark of respect towards our 'Annadata', the House may unanimously pass a condolence resolution for farmers who lost their lives during farmer agitation: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, AR Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/atD7dwWyeG— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to initiate the process of appointment of the Deputy Speaker "as it would help you (the Speaker) in the smooth conduct of business in the House." pic.twitter.com/x4saflVuNu— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.