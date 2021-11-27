अधीर रंजन का स्पीकर को पत्र: जान गंवाने वाले किसानों के सम्मान में सदन में पास किया जाए प्रस्ताव

I would sincerely request you that as a mark of respect towards our 'Annadata', the House may unanimously pass a condolence resolution for farmers who lost their lives during farmer agitation: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, AR Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/atD7dwWyeG

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to initiate the process of appointment of the Deputy Speaker "as it would help you (the Speaker) in the smooth conduct of business in the House." pic.twitter.com/x4saflVuNu