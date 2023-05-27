NPB: अधीनम प्रमुख ने PM मोदी को सौंपा सेंगोल, कल नए संसद भवन में स्थापित होगा पवित्र राजदंड

संसद के नए भवन के उद्घाटन की पूर्व संध्या पर अधीनम महंतों ने शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पवित्र राजदंड 'सेंगोल' सौंपा। अधीनम महंतों ने उन्हें एक खास तोहफा भी दिया।

#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding, PM Narendra Modi meets the Adheenams at his residence and takes their blessings. The Adheenams handover the #Sengol to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/0eEaJUAX58

धर्मपुरम अधीनम, पलानी अधीनम, विरुधाचलम अधीनम और थिरुकोयिलूर अधीनम उन अधीनमों में शामिल थे, जो समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए चेन्नई से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए थे। नए संसद भवन में सेंगोल को स्थापित करने से पहले अधीनम महंतों का आशीर्वाद लेते हुए अपने संबोधन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा, आज मेरे निवास स्थान पर आप सभी के चरण पड़े हैं, ये मेरे लिए सौभाग्य का विषय है। मुझे इस बात की भी बहुत खुशी है कि कल नए संसद भवन के लोकार्पण के समय आप सभी वहां आकर आशीर्वाद देने वाले हैं।



उन्होंने कहा, हमारे स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में तमिलनाडु की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही है। भारत की आजादी में तमिल लोगों के योगदान को वो महत्व नहीं दिया गया जो दिया जाना चाहिए था। अब भाजपा ने इस विषय को प्रमुखता से उठाना शुरू किया है। मोदी ने कहा, तमिल परंपरा में शासन चलाने वाले को सेंगोल दिया जाता था, सेंगोल इस बात का प्रतीक था कि उसे धारण करने वाले व्यक्ति पर देश के कल्याण की जिम्मेदारी है और वो कभी कर्तव्य के मार्ग से विचलित नहीं होगा।



प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नए संसद भवन को लोकतंत्र का मंदिर बताया और कामना की कि यह भारत के विकास पथ को मजबूत करता रहे और लाखों लोगों को सशक्त बनाए। 'माई पार्लियामेंट माई प्राइड' हैशटैग के साथ ट्विटर पर नई इमारत का वीडियो साझा करने का लोगों से आग्रह करने वाले मोदी ने यह भी कहा कि बहुत भावनात्मक वॉयसओवर के जरिए लोग गर्व की भावना व्यक्त कर रहे हैं कि राष्ट्र को एक नई संसद मिल रही है, जो लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को और अधिक उत्साह के साथ पूरा करने के लिए काम करती रहेगी।

इससे पहले केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने बुधवार को कहा कि पवित्र राजदंड 'सेंगोल' अंग्रेजों से भारत में सत्ता हस्तांतरण का प्रतीक है। उन्होंने कहा कि संसद भवन ऐतिहासिक 'सेंगोल' स्थापित करने के लिए सबसे उपयुक्त और पवित्र स्थान है। पीएम मोदी ने सेंगोल को अमृत काल के राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक के रूप में अपनाने का निर्णय लिया।



न्याय के प्रतीक 'सेंगोल' की स्थापना के बारे में बात करते हुए थिरुवदुथुराई अधीनम के अंबालावाना देसीगा परमाचरिया स्वामीगल ने शुक्रवार को कहा था कि यह तमिलनाडु के लिए गर्व की बात है कि सेंगोल को इसका महत्व दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह तमिलनाडु के लिए गर्व की बात है कि नए संसद भवन में न्याय के प्रतीक सेंगोल को स्थापित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि तत्कालीन गवर्नर जनरल लॉर्ड माउंटबेटन ने 1947 में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू को सेंगोल दिया था, जिसे अब रविवार को पीएम मोदी को भेंट किया जाएगा।



