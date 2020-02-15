मुंबई के आजाद मैदान में सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ रैली, सुशांत सिंह भी पहुंचे

Maharashtra: Actor Sushant Singh participates in a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/H7G9VvRBLK— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020
केरल की राजधानी तिरुवनंतपुरम की एक मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट (सीजीएम) अदालत ने कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर द्वारा दायर मानहानि मामले के संबंध में आज समन जारी कर केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद को दो मई को पेश होने के लिए आदेश दिया है।
15 फरवरी 2020