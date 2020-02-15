शहर चुनें

actor Sushant Singh reached on Azad Maidan in Mumbai to participate in a rally against CAA and NRC

मुंबई के आजाद मैदान में सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ रैली, सुशांत सिंह भी पहुंचे

एएनआई, मुंबई Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 08:35 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह
सुशांत सिंह - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई के आजाद मैदान पर संशोधित नागरिकता कानून और प्रस्तावित राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) के खिलाफ बड़ी रैली हो रही है। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह भी इस रैली में शिरकत करने पहुंचे।  
गौरतलब है कि सुशांत सिंह सीएए के मुखर विरोधी रहे हैं। वह छोटे पर्दे के चर्चित आपराधिक शो 'सावधान इंडिया' को होस्ट करते थे। नागरिकता संशोधन कानून 2019 (Citizen Amendment act 2019) का विरोध करने के बीच उन्हें 'सावधान इंडिया' से हटा दिया गया था। 
 
उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एक मई से राज्य में लागू होगा एनपीआर, सहयोगियों के बीच तनातनी

15 फरवरी 2020

सीएए
India News

CAA-NRC के खिलाफ चेन्नई में उतरे सैकड़ों प्रदर्शनकारी, पुलिस के साथ की हाथापाई

15 फरवरी 2020

सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए का शांतिपूर्ण विरोध करने वालों को गद्दार या देशद्रोही नहीं कह सकते: हाईकोर्ट

15 फरवरी 2020

satya nadella
World

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट सीईओ सत्या नडेला जल्द आ सकते हैं भारत, सीएए के खिलाफ बोलने पर हुई थी आलोचना

13 फरवरी 2020

पूछताछ के लिए मुंबई के आजाद मैदान पुलिस स्टेशन जातीं उर्वशी चूड़ावाला
India News

देशद्रोह के केस में फंसी उर्वशी पूछताछ के लिए पहुंची पुलिस स्टेशन

12 फरवरी 2020

शिवसेना का मुखपत्र सामना 
India News

दिल्ली में भाजपा की हार पर शिवसेना बोली- काम की राजनीति ध्रुवीकरण के प्रयासों पर पड़ी भारी

12 फरवरी 2020

azad maidan protest against caa protest against nrc sushant singh
वोडाफोन स्टोर
Tech Diary

AGR Dues: बकाया देने पर वोडाफोन-आइडिया और एयरटेल ने दिया ये जवाब

15 फरवरी 2020

2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans
Tech Diary

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea के रोज 2GB डाटा वाले प्लान

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

क्या 31 मार्च के बाद BS4 गाड़ियों को डीलर बेच पाएंगे? क्या है इनका भविष्य? 12 सवालों में जाने सबकुछ

15 फरवरी 2020

दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
Delhi NCR

'दोषी आराम से जेल में रह रहे हैं', निर्भया के वकील की दलील सुनते ही क्यों भड़के एपी सिंह

15 फरवरी 2020

mahira sharma
Television

बेघर होने के दो दिन बाद माहिरा ने घरवालों की खोली पोल, सिद्धार्थ के बारे में दिया बड़ा बयान

15 फरवरी 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एक मई से राज्य में लागू होगा एनपीआर, सहयोगियों के बीच तनातनी

15 फरवरी 2020

amroha murder case
Moradabad

घर में पांच सदस्य और तीन की हत्या, कातिल कौन?, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

15 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अनुमति के बाद भी, सोमवार को डेथ वारंट जारी होने में ये है परेशानी

15 फरवरी 2020

Family Suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: ‘चोट रूह की है, इसलिए दर्द जरा गहरा है...’ सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी ने लिखा और...

15 फरवरी 2020

शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

पांचवीं बेटी के पिता बने शाहिद अफरीदी, भड़की फैन बोली- महिला क्रिकेट टीम बनाओगे क्या?

15 फरवरी 2020

16 फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 16 फरवरी का आपका राशिफल । इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

15 फरवरी 2020

पैन-आधार लिंक 2:27

31 मार्च 2020 तक हो सकते हैं करीब 17 करोड़ लोगों के पैन कार्ड रद्द, जानिए क्यों?

15 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:34

तो क्या एक दिन जुड़ जाएंगे दुनिया के सभी महाद्वीप

15 फरवरी 2020

कर्नाटक 2:35

14 साल जेल की सलाखों के पीछे रहने के बाद शख्स कैसे बन गया डॉक्टर, जानिए पूरी कहानी

15 फरवरी 2020

5 बजे बुलेटिन 3:56

अमित शाह से मिलने जाएंगी शाहीन बाग की महिलाएं समेत बड़ी खबरें

15 फरवरी 2020

shashi tharoor and ravi shankar prasad (file photo)
India News

अदालत ने थरूर द्वारा दायर मानहानि मामले रविशंकर प्रसाद को दो मई को पेश होने का समन जारी किया

केरल की राजधानी तिरुवनंतपुरम की एक मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट (सीजीएम) अदालत ने कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर द्वारा दायर मानहानि मामले के संबंध में आज समन जारी कर केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद को दो मई को पेश होने के लिए आदेश दिया है।

15 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पुलवामा बरसी पर कर्नाटक में पाक समर्थित नारे लगाने वाले कश्मीर के तीन छात्र गिरफ्तार 

15 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के न्यायमूर्ति डी वाई चंद्रचूड़
India News

असहमति पर अंकुश के लिए सरकारी मशीनरी को लगाने से पैदा होता है डर: न्यायमूर्ति चंद्रचूड़

15 फरवरी 2020

जेन सदावर्ते
India News

गर्ल्स कॉलेज ने खिलवाई थी प्रेम विवाह न करने की कसम, जेन सदावर्ते ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत

15 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बिहार की महिला ने केरल में मचाई धूम, मलयाली भाषा में 100% अंक के साथ किया टॉप

15 फरवरी 2020

हरदीप सिंह पुरी, केंद्रीय मंत्री
India News

सेंट्रल विस्टा की पुनर्निर्माण योजना पूरी तरह से पारदर्शी: हरदीप पुरी

15 फरवरी 2020

pm modi donald trump
India News

भारतीय कारोबारियों को ट्रंप के दौरे का बेसब्री से इंतजार : एसोचैम

15 फरवरी 2020

सीडीएस बीपीन रावत
India News

सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत जल्द करेंगे एयर डिफेंस कमांड की स्थापना, वायु सेना का अधिकारी करेगा नेतृत्व

15 फरवरी 2020

टेलीकॉम कंपनियां
India News

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को SC ने दी मोहलत, 16 टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को जल्द चुकाने हैं करीब एक लाख करोड़ रुपये

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

आज से 10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं शुरू, पीएम की छात्रों को तनावमुक्त रहने की सलाह

15 फरवरी 2020

24 फरवरी को भारत आएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
India News

गुजरात में तीन घंटे बिताएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप, प्रति मिनट का खर्च 55 लाख रुपये 

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पुणे एयरपोर्ट पर हादसा होते-होते बचा, विमान के सामने आ गई जीप

15 फरवरी 2020

श्रीनिवास गौड़ा
India News

उसैन बोल्ट से भी तेज दौड़ा श्रीनिवास गौड़ा, जानिए क्यों सोशल मीडिया पर छाया है ये शख्स

15 फरवरी 2020

एनआरआई
India News

प्रवासी भारतीयों की अपील,नए ओसीआई कार्ड के बनवाने लिए सरकार दे पर्याप्त समय

15 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब पाक में छिपे आतंकियों की भी खैर नहीं, खास हथियार लाने की तैयारी में भारत

15 फरवरी 2020

People hold protest against CAA in Chennai
India News

तमिलनाडु: विपक्षी दलों ने सीएए विरोधी प्रदर्शनकारियों के खिलाफ पुलिस कार्रवाई की निंदा की

15 फरवरी 2020

