मुंबई: अंबानी के घर के बाहर मिले विस्फोटक केस की जांच करेगी क्राइम ब्रांच, एसीपी नितिन अल्कुरे संभालेंगे मोर्चा 

मुंबई की अपराध शाखा के अधिकारी ने बुधवार को जानकारी दी है कि मुकेश अंबानी के आवास के बाहर खड़ी कार में जिलेटिन पाया जाने वाली घटना की जांच अब क्राइम ब्रांच के एसीपी नितिन अलकनुरे करेंगे।
Case where gelatin was found in a car parked outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, will now be probed by ACP Nitin Alaknure. Police has examined over 800 CCTV footage & recorded statements of over 30 people but no info regarding white Innova received: Crime Branch officials, Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021
