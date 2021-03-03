शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   ACP Nitin Alaknure will investigate the incident of gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambanis residence

मुंबई: अंबानी के घर के बाहर मिले विस्फोटक केस की जांच करेगी क्राइम ब्रांच, एसीपी नितिन अल्कुरे संभालेंगे मोर्चा 

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, मुंबई Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Wed, 03 Mar 2021 01:30 PM IST
मुकेश अंबानी के घर के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई
मुकेश अंबानी के घर के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई की अपराध शाखा के अधिकारी ने बुधवार को जानकारी दी है कि मुकेश अंबानी के आवास के बाहर खड़ी कार में जिलेटिन पाया जाने वाली घटना की जांच अब क्राइम ब्रांच के एसीपी नितिन अलकनुरे करेंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि  पुलिस ने 800 से अधिक सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की और 30 से अधिक लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए, लेकिन सफेद इनोवा के बारे में अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।

 

 

india news mumbai maharashtra mukesh ambani nita ambani antilia house acp nitin alaknure crime branch

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

