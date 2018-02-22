Vipul Ambani, President Finance of Fire Star Group of Companies of Nirav Modi, was fully aware of fraudulent & illegal LoUs, which were issued by Gokulnath Shetty retired Dy. Manager of PNB, Brady House, Mumbai, in conspiracy and guidance of Nirav Modi and other employees: CBI— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018
Vipul Ambani in his aforesaid capacity as President Finance, was also visiting, meeting not only officials of Brady House PNB Mumbai, also the officials of PNB Circle, Zonal office at Mumbai and Head Office, New Delhi: CBI #PNBScam— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट से बड़ी राहत मिली है।
22 फरवरी 2018