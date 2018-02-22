शहर चुनें

विपुल अंबानी की जानकारी में हो रहा था पूरा घोटाला: सीबीआई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 03:51 PM IST
according to cbi vipul ambani was full aware of fraud with bank
विपुल अंबानी
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के महाघोटाले में नीरव मोदी तो फरार हो गए लेकिन उनकी कंपनी के फायनेंस अधिकारी विपुल अंबानी जांच एजेंसियों की गिरफ्त में आ गए हैं। सीबीआई के मुताबिक फायर स्टार ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज के मुख्य वित्तीय अधिकारी विपुल अंबानी को पूरे घोटाले के बारे में जानकारी थी। चूंकि विपुल कंपनी के चीफ फायनेंस ऑफिसर थे लिहाजा बिना उनकी जानकारी के धोखाधड़ी जैसा मामला संभव नहीं है।     
 


सीबीआई ने कोर्ट को जानकारी दी कि विपुल के दफ्तर की तलाशी में वो फर्जी दस्तावेज मिले हैं जिनके आधार LoU हासिल किया गया था। कंपनी के बड़े अधिकारी होने के नाते वह न सिर्फ पीएनबी की ब्रैडी हाउस में अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करते थे। बल्कि मुंबई की जोनल और सर्किल ब्रांच भी जाया करते थे। 
 

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक घोटाले के बाद हुई छापेमारी में करीब 5600 हजार करोड़ के आभूषण जब्त किए गए हैं लेकिन इनका असली आंकलन होना अभी बाकी है। जानकारों का कहना है कि जब्त आभूषण के बावजूद बैंक को लगी चपत की भरपाई नहीं हो पाएगी। प्रवर्तन निदेशालयों को शक है कि बरामद आभूषणों में नकली हीरे भी शामिल हैं। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

