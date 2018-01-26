अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Abdul Subhan Qureshi said that he have fear from the Indian Trial Court

भारत के लादेन उर्फ तौकीर को कोर्ट के ट्रायल से लगता है डर, पुलिस को बताई वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 08:57 AM IST
Abdul Subhan Qureshi said that he have fear from the Indian Trial Court
अब्दुल सुभान कुरैशी
हिंदी फिल्म दबंग का एक डायलॉग बहुत मशहूर हुआ था कि थप्पड़ से डर नहीं लगता साहब, प्यार से लगता है। उसी की तर्ज पर गुजरात बम धमाकों के आरोपी और आतंकी संगठन इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन के को-फाउंडर अब्दुल सुभान कुरैशी ने एक जुमला कहा है। स्पेशल सेल की पूछताछ में उसने कहा कि मरने से डर नहीं लगता साहब। भारत की अदालतों में चलने वाले ट्रायल से लगता है। उसे डर है कि कहीं लंबे समय तक चलने वाले ट्रायल उसकी कट्टरपंथी विचारधारा का असर कम ना कर दें।

सेल के सूत्रों ने बताया कि आतंकी कट्टरपंथी विचारधारा को मानता है। सुभान को डर है कि लंबे ट्रायल का असर उसकी विचारधारा के प्रभाव को कम कर देगी। गिरफ्तारी के बाद उसने पहली बार जांच में सहयोग करना शुरू किया है। इससे पहले वह जांच एजेंसियों को सहयोग नहीं कर रहा था। उससे यूपी, राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, आंध्र प्रदेश, चेन्नई और महाराष्ट्र पुलिस पूछताछ करना चाहती है। इसलिए इन राज्यों की पुलिस टीम दिल्ली पहुंच गई है।

RELATED

अभी गुजरात पुलिस का आना बाकी है। बता दें कि साल 2008 में गुजरात में बम धमाके हुए थे। जिसमें तौकीर का हाथ था। गुजरात में हुए दंगो का बदला लेने के लिए आंतकी ने बम धमाके किए थे। सूत्रों के अनुसार साल 2014 में बेंगलुरु के चर्च स्ट्रीट धमाके में भी उसका हाथ होने की आशंका है। इन धमाकों में जिस अफरीदी का हाथ था उसके साथ अब्दुल सुभान तीन कैंप में साथ रह चुका है।
abdul subhan qureshi gujarat bomb blast indian mujahiddin

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

sidharth malhotra shuru kar song from aiyaary
Bollywood

5 हजार स्टूडेंट्स से सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने किस बात पर बोला 'शुरू कर', जानें वजह

26 जनवरी 2018

WEF: Ten years to re-train IT professionals, including TCS and Infosys
Europe

WEF: दस साल आईटी पेशेवरों को फिर से ट्रेनिंग देने की योजना, टीसीएस और इनफोसिस भी शामिल

25 जनवरी 2018

Population control law: Two ministers tantalize on issue
India News

जनसंख्या नियंत्रण कानून पर सरकार में ही दो सुर, दो मंत्री भी आमने-सामने

24 जनवरी 2018

NGT said that Led PVC should stay in pipe alert

एनजीटी ने कहा कि लेड युक्त पीवीसी पाइप में रहनी चाहिए चेतावनी 

25 जनवरी 2018

IIT specialist will teach BTech students in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal
National

यूपी, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल में बीटेक छात्रों को आईआईटी विशेषज्ञ पढ़ाएंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

hritik roshan grandfather j omprakash birthday celebrate with sussanne khan
Bollywood

जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में दोबारा बंध सकते हैं ऋतिक, शेयर की तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

25 जनवरी 2018

B'day Special: Team india top players cheteshwar pujara celebrate 30 birthday
Cricket News

B'day Spcl: सदमे के बाद भी पुजारा ने क्रिकेट से मुंह नहीं मोड़ा, आज हैं 'द वॉल' नाम से मशहूर

25 जनवरी 2018

PIO beat robbers from cardboard boxes in UK
Rest of World

ब्रिटेन में पीआईओ ने कॉर्डबोर्ड बक्सों से लुटेरों को मार भगाया

25 जनवरी 2018

Scientists have rebuilt the faces of nine thousand years old Greek teenager
Rest of World

नौ हजार साल पुरानी ग्रीक किशोरी के चेहरे को वैज्ञानिकों ने दोबारा बनाया

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone most challenging role in film padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए सबसे मुश्किल था 'पद्मावत' का ये सीन, शूट होने में लगे कई दिन

25 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Man taking selfie video in front of speeding train lands him in hospital
India News

इस सेल्फी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

हैदराबाद में एक शख्स तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के सामने सेल्फी ले रहा था जिसकी वजह से उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा।

25 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day 2018: Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, World will see the Democratic power of India today
India News

Republic Day 2018: राजपथ पर दिखेगी सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र की झलक, दुनिया देखेगी भारत की ताकत

26 जनवरी 2018

Facebook disappointed Indians on Republic Day, users get worried
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर भारतीयों को Facebook ने किया निराश, दुनियाभर में यूजर्स हुए परेशान

26 जनवरी 2018

Know why Rahul Gandhi got the fourth row in the Republic Day celebrations 2018
India News

जानिए, गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राहुल गांधी को क्यों मिली चौथी पंक्ति में जगह

25 जनवरी 2018

film padmaavat release issue live updates karni sena activities protest
India News

LIVE: पद्मावत के विरोध में आत्मदाह की कोशिश, अखिलेश बोले- हिंसा करने वाले BJP कार्यकर्ता

25 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards are announced
India News

पद्म पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और पंकज आडवाणी सहित इन हस्तियों को मिलेगा सम्मान 

26 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat film Ruckus continue, bjp congress leader gives statement against film
India News

पद्मावत: विरोध में उतरे दिग्विजय-वीके सिंह, ओवैसी बोले- 56 इंच का सीना केवल मुस्लिमों के लिए है?

25 जनवरी 2018

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah piloted his jumbo jet to New Delhi
India News

ब्रुनेई के सुल्तान खुद प्लेन उड़ाकर पहुंचे दिल्ली, महंगी गाड़ियों का भी रखते हैं शौक

25 जनवरी 2018

Chidambaram hits out at PM for mob violence
India News

चिदंबरम का करारा हमला, अहमदाबाद जल रहा था और मोदी दुनिया के व्यापारियों को भारत बुला रहे थे

25 जनवरी 2018

Now Muslims are changing religion in Maharashtra, Mostly Hindu
India News

महाराष्ट्र में अब मुसलमान भी कर रहे हैं धर्म परिवर्तन, सबसे ज्यादा बने हिंदू

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

भारत और ASEAN देशों के बीच बैठक में हुई इन मद्दों पर चर्चा

गुरुवार को पीएम मोदी के साथ आसियान देशों के नेताओं की द्विपक्षीय बैठक हुई, जिसमें सभी ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि हिंद प्रशांत क्षेत्र में शांति,सुरक्षा और सहयोग के लिए भारत के साथ सहयोग बढ़ाना चाहेंगे।

26 जनवरी 2018

KNOW THE BENEFITS TO GROWING TIES BETWEEN INDIA AND ASEAN COUNTRIES 00:02:04

इस वजह से भारत और आसियान देशों की मुलाकात पर है चीन की पैनी नजर

26 जनवरी 2018

PADMA AWARDS 2018 ANNOUNCED, SEE WHO GETS WHAT, mahendra singh dhoni gets padma bhushan 2:24

पद्म पुरस्कारों का ऐलान, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का नाम भी शामिल

25 जनवरी 2018

PAKISTAN TO RELEASE PADMAAVAT WITHOUT ANY ISSUES, ALAUDDIN KHILJI’S ROLE MAY CREATE CONTROVERSY 1:31

पाकिस्तान जाकर ‘पद्मावत’ का विरोध करेगी करणी सेना?

25 जनवरी 2018

FILM PADMAWAT LEAKED LIVE ON FACEBOOK FROM CINEMA HALL 2:06

करणी सेना के विरोध के बीच फेसबुक पर रिलीज हो गई 'पद्मावत'

25 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.