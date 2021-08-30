बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
A woman arrested by Tamil Nadu police in Chittoor district for allegedly thrashing two years old son

कार्रवाई: तमिलनाडु पुलिस ने आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले से महिला को पकड़ा, दो साल के बेटे को पीटने और वीडियो बनाने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: प्रशांत कुमार झा Updated Mon, 30 Aug 2021 02:16 PM IST

सार

तमिलनाडु पुलिस ने आंध्र प्रदेश पुलिस को गिरफ्तारी की सूचना दे दी है। फिलहाल महिला को कोर्ट में पेश करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। पुलिस कोर्ट से रिमांड भी मांग सकती है। 
आंध्र प्रदेश से महिला गिरफ्तार
आंध्र प्रदेश से महिला गिरफ्तार - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार

तमिलनाडु पुलिस ने आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर जिले में एक महिला को अपने दो साल के बेटे की कथित तौर पर पिटाई करने और उसका वीडियो बनाने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। महिला की शादी तमिलनाडु के विल्लुपुरम के एक व्यक्ति से हुई थी। बताया जा रहा है कि महिला अपने बच्चे को आए दिन पिटाई करती थी। महिला के व्यवहार की शिकायत पुलिस में की गई थी, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी महिला को पकड़ा है। तमिलनाडु पुलिस ने आंध्र प्रदेश पुलिस को गिरफ्तारी की सूचना दे दी है। फिलहाल महिला को कोर्ट में पेश करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। पुलिस कोर्ट से रिमांड भी मांग सकती है। 
india news national tamil nadu police
