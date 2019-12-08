शहर चुनें

India News

आंध्र प्रदेश : तिरुपति में दो मंजिला इमारत गिरी, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुपति Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 04:27 AM IST
इमारत का मलबा
इमारत का मलबा - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के तिरुपति में शनिवार शाम एक दो मंजिला इमारत गिर गई। गनीमत रही कि हादसे के समय इमारत के अंदर कोई मौजूद नहीं था। घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।











टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvWI: दूसरे टी-20 में विंडीज को धूल चटाने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

7 दिसंबर 2019


