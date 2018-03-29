शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   A Tirupati to Hyderabad IndiGo flight suffered a tyre burst while landing at the Hyderabad Airport

तिरुपति से हैदराबाद जा रही इंडिगो फ्लाइट का लैंडिंग के दौरान फटा टायर, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 07:45 AM IST
इंडिगो
इंडिगो
तिरुपति से हैदराबाद जा रही इंडिगो फ्लाइट का कल देर रात लैंडिंग के दौरान टायर फट गया। इस दौरान यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। फ्लाइट में 72 यात्री और चार क्रू मेंबर सवार थे। हालांकि कोई हताहत की खबर नहीं है और सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं। 




बता दें कि इससे पहले बुधवार को एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली से कोलकाता जाने वाली फ्लाइट संख्या AI-020 में बम की धमकी वाली कॉल मिली थी। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बम धमकी की कॉल मिलने के बाद दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर हड़कंप मच गया था।

बम की सूचना वाली कॉल के बाद फ्लाइट की दिल्ली में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई गई और प्लेन को खाली करवाया गया था। बम की धमकी वाली कॉल की जांच की जा रही है।  
 

