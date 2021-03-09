शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   A team of 52 officers and 172 staff of Anti Corruption Bureau today conducted raids against nine officers

कर्नाटक में एसीबी की बड़ी कार्रवाई : 11 जिलों में एक साथ 28 जगहों पर छापा, नकदी, ज्वेलरी और सोने के बर्तन मिले

Tanuja Yadav
Updated Tue, 09 Mar 2021 09:42 AM IST
छापेमारी में नकदी और ज्वेलरी हुई बरामद
छापेमारी में नकदी और ज्वेलरी हुई बरामद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की एक टीम ने 11 जिलों में 28 जगहों पर छापेमारी की। ब्यूरो ने नौ अधिकारियों के खिलाफ ये छापेमारी की है और इस दौरान अधिकारियों को बहुत सारा कैश, ज्वेलरी, महंगी घड़ियां और सोने के बर्तन बरामद हुए हैं। कर्नाटक के मैसूर में इंजीनियर केएम मुनीगोपाल राजू के घर पर छापेमारी के दौरान भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो को ये सारा सामान मिला है। 
 इस टीम में एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो के 52 अधिकारी और 172 स्टाफ शामिल थे। टीम ने नौ अधिकारियों के खिलाफ आय से अधिक संपत्ति के खिलाफ संबंधित छापेमारी की।

india news national anti corruption bureau anti corruption bureau karnataka raid disappropriate assets

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

