कर्नाटक में एसीबी की बड़ी कार्रवाई : 11 जिलों में एक साथ 28 जगहों पर छापा, नकदी, ज्वेलरी और सोने के बर्तन मिले

Cash, jewellery, expensive watches and gold utensils recovered during ACB's raid at CESCom Superintendent Engineer KM Munigopal Raju's house in Mysore, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/L3Bi35sScc— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.