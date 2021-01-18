पुडुचेरी को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा देने के लिए विधानसभा में प्रस्ताव पारित

पुडुचेरी को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा देने के लिए और कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने के लिए सोमवार को विधानसभा में एक प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। मुख्यमंत्री वी नारायणस्वामी ने इसकी जानकारी दी।

A resolution has been passed in the Assembly, seeking full statehood for Puducherry. The Assembly has also passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the three farm laws: Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy pic.twitter.com/6muC06uRcA