मुंबई के एक स्कूल के अंदर नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

Mumbai: A minor girl was allegedly raped in her school premises in Malad. A case has been registered under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
डेबिट कार्ड जेब में होने के बावजूद खाते से रुपये निकल गए और रकम वापस पाने में पीड़ित की एड़ियां घिस जाती हैं। पुणे पुलिस ने ऐसी ही एक घटना में मुस्तैदी दिखाते हुए 24 घंटे के अंदर 80 लाख रुपये उड़ाने का केस हल कर रकम पीड़ित को वापस करवा दीं।
14 दिसंबर 2019