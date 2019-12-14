मुंबई के एक स्कूल के अंदर नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

मुंबई के मलाड इलाके में एक स्कूल परिसर में नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया गया। भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) की धारा 376 और यौन अपराधों से बच्चों का संरक्षण (पॉक्सो) अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

Mumbai: A minor girl was allegedly raped in her school premises in Malad. A case has been registered under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. #Maharashtra