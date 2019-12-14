शहर चुनें

मुंबई के एक स्कूल के अंदर नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 12:52 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के मलाड इलाके में एक स्कूल परिसर में नाबालिग छात्रा के साथ कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया गया। भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) की धारा 376 और यौन अपराधों से बच्चों का संरक्षण (पॉक्सो) अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 
 
minor girl sexually asaulted malad pocso
