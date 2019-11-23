शहर चुनें

A level-2 fire breaks out in a cloth godown in Kalbadevi Area of South Mumbai

दक्षिण मुंबई में कपड़े के गोदाम में लगी आग पर पाया गया काबू, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 06:42 AM IST
कपड़े के गोदाम से निकलता धुआं
कपड़े के गोदाम से निकलता धुआं - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिण मुंबई के कलबादेवी इलाके में शनिवार तड़के कपड़े के एक गोदान में आग लग गई। जानकारी पाते ही घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे  दमकलकर्मियों ने आग पर काबू पाया। जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना में किसी के घायल होने या मृत्यु नहीं हुई है।
maharashtra south mumbai fire in cloth godown kalbadevi mumbai
