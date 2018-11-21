शहर चुनें

हैदराबाद : शमशाबाद हवाई अड्डे पर इटली नागरिक से 25 गोली बरामद, पुलिस ने गिरफ्त में लिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 09:00 AM IST
हैदराबाद के शमशाबाद हवाई अड्डे पर एक इटली नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस इटली के नागरिक का नाम निकोल संगर्मनो है। निकोल के पास से 22 जिंदा गोली और 3 इस्तेमाल की हुई गोलियां बरामद की गई हैं। पुलिस ने निकोल को हिरासत में लेकर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
