A Delhi special court dismisses a complaint to register FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 

अदालत ने राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ राष्ट्रद्रोह का केस दर्ज करने की शिकायत खारिज की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 05:23 PM IST
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत ने 2016 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ के खिलाफ कथित रूप से अपमानजनक बयान देने के लिए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए दिल्ली पुलिस को निर्देश देने की शिकायत को खारिज कर दिया है।
मामला कथित तौर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ अपमानजनक बयान देने का था। एक वकील ने अदालत में शिकायत की थी कि राहुल गांधी ने अक्तूबर 2016 में जंतर-मंतर पर हुई किसान रैली में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करने वाले सैनिकों के बलिदान को भुनाने का आरोप पीएम मोदी पर लगाया था।

इसे देश के खिलाफ बताते हुए राहुल गांधी पर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिल्ली पुलिस को देने की मांग की गई थी। इस मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस 15 मई को राहुल गांधी को क्लीन चिट दे चुकी है।   
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

