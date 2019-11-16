शहर चुनें

A coach of Kerala Express derailed near Yerpedu railway station in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर में पटरी से उतरा केरल एक्सप्रेस, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्तूर Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 11:19 PM IST
केरल एक्सप्रेस
केरल एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : ANI
केरल एक्सप्रेस (दिल्ली से त्रिवेंद्रम) का एक कोच चित्तूर, आंध्र प्रदेश में येरोपेडु रेलवे स्टेशन के पास पटरी से उतर गया। दक्षिण मध्य रेलवे CPRO ने बताया कि  'ट्रेन की पेंट्री कार कोच पटरी से उतर गई और सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं।'
कर्मचारी और तकनीकी कर्मचारी मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं और पटरी से उतरने के कारण की जांच कर रहे हैं। अधिकारियों ने लोगों से धैर्य बनाए रखने को कहा।
 
kerala express indian railways
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

