आंध्र प्रदेश के चित्तूर में पटरी से उतरा केरल एक्सप्रेस, सभी यात्री सुरक्षित

A coach of Kerala Express (Delhi to Trivandrum) derailed near Yerpedu railway station in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. South Central Railway CPRO says,"Pantry car of the train derailed.All passengers safe.Officials&technical staff have reached the spot&checking cause of derailment." pic.twitter.com/9wwPThJg6C— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने शनिवार को सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई। बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी समेत सभी दलों के नेता मौजूद रहे।
16 नवंबर 2019