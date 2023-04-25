Notifications

Hardeep Puri: केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- 2050 तक शहरी इलाकों में रहेगी 85-90 करोड़ आबादी, तेजी से हो रहा शहरीकरण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: निर्मल कांत Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 09:13 PM IST
सार

केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा, शहरीकरण तेजी से हो रहा है। हर मिनट 20-30 लोग (शहरी इलाकों में) आ रहे हैं। 2050 तक भारत में 850 से 900 मिलियन (85 से 90 करोड़) लोग शहरी इलाकों में रह सकते हैं।

Hardeep Singh Puri - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

भारत में 2050 तक शहरी क्षेत्रों में 850-900 मिलियन (85 से 90 करोड़) लोगों के रहने की संभावना है। शहरीकरण तेज गति से हो रहा है। शहरी क्षेत्रों के लिए चुनौतियां बदल रही हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने मंगलवार को यह बात कही। 



उन्होंने कहा, शहरीकरण तेजी से हो रहा है। हर मिनट 20-30 लोग (शहरी इलाकों में) आ रहे हैं। 2050 तक भारत में 850 से 900 मिलियन (85 से 90 करोड़) लोग शहरी इलाकों में रह सकते हैं।


उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें से बहुत कुछ निजी निवेश के साथ स्वायत्त रूप से होगा, लेकिन आवास वित्त (हाउसिंग फाइनेंस) ज्यादा महत्व रखता है। मंगलवार को उन्होंने आवास एवं शहरी विकास निगम लिमिटेड (हुडको) के 53वें स्थापना दिवस पर एक सभा को संबोधित किया।
