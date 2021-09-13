बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
8 specially abled people reached Kumar Post on Siachen glacier

उपलब्धि: भारतीय सेना की मदद से सियाचिन ग्लेशियर पहुंचे आठ दिव्यांग, बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 13 Sep 2021 12:29 AM IST

सार

समूह को भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों के विशेष बल के दिग्गजों की एक टीम सीएलएडब्ल्यू द्वारा प्रशिक्षित और नेतृत्व किया गया था। 
दिव्यांगों की टीम ने रचा इतिहास
दिव्यांगों की टीम ने रचा इतिहास - फोटो : ani

विस्तार

देश की आठ दिव्यांगों की टीम ने सियाचिन ग्लेशियर पर 15632 फीट की ऊंचाई पर कुमार पोस्ट पर पहुंचकर इतिहास रच दिया। भारतीय सेना के विशेष बलों के दिग्गजों ने ऑपरेशन ब्लू फ्रीडम को शानदार सफलता दिलाई और एक विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया।
india news national siachen glacier indian army world record
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

