8 injured in three cars collided with each other due to low visibility in heavy rainfall in Mumbai

मुंबई में तेज बारिश के चलते तीन कार आपस में भिड़ीं, आठ लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 08:01 AM IST
8 injured in three cars collided with each other due to low visibility in heavy rainfall in Mumbai
- फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। मुंबई के सायन में तेज बारिश के चलते कम दिखाई देने के कारण बुधवार की सबुह तीन कार आपस में टकरा गईं। इस हादसे में 8 लोग घायल हो गए घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। अधिक जानकारी आनी बाकी है। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

