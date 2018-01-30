अपना शहर चुनें

चार साल में राजनीतिक दलों को नौ ट्रस्टों से मिले 637.54 करोड़, BJP को मिला सबसे ज्यादा चंदा

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 05:10 AM IST
भाजपा - फोटो : amar ujala
वर्ष 2013-14 से 2016-17 के बीच नौ चुनावी ट्रस्टों ने राजनीतिक दलों को 637.54 करोड़ रुपये का चंदा दिया। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा चंदा भाजपा को मिला। एसोसिएशन ऑफ डेमोक्रेटिक रिफॉर्म (एडीआर) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, भाजपा को इस अवधि में 488.94 करोड़ और कांग्रेस को 86.65 करोड़ रुपये चंदे में मिले हैं। चुनावी ट्रस्टों की ओर दिए गए कुछ चंदे में से 92.30 फीसदी यानी करीब 588.44 करोड़ रुपये की राशि पांच राष्ट्रीय दलों को मिली है। वहीं 16 क्षेत्रीय दलों को चंदे में महज 7.70 फीसदी यानी 49.09 करोड़ रुपये मिले हैं।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, भाजपा और कांग्रेस ही दो राजनीतिक दल हैं जिन्हें हर वित्तीय वर्ष में चुनावी ट्रस्टों से चंदा मिलता है। राजनीतिक दलों को 2013-14 के दौरान 85.37 करोड़, 2014-15 में 177.40 करोड़, 2015-16 में 49.50 करोड़ और 2016-17 में 325.27 करोड़ रुपये का चंदा मिला। 2013.14 और 2016-17 में नौ रजिस्टर चुनावी ट्रस्टों ने कुल 637.54 करोड़ रुपये का दान दिया। 

इनमें से दो ट्रस्टों प्रूडेंट और समाज इलेक्टोरल ट्रस्ट ने दो बार से ज्यादा बार चंदा दिया। 21 रजिस्टर चुनावी ट्रस्टों में से 14 अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद से लगातार योगदान की रिपोर्ट चुनाव आयोग को सौंपते रहे हैं। सत्या/प्रूडेंट इलेक्टोरल ट्रस्ट और जनहित इलेक्टोरल ट्रस्ट ने ही 2013-14 से 2-16-17 के बीच हर साल अपने योगदान की रिपोर्ट जमा कराई है। सत्या इलेक्टोरल ट्रस्ट ने 2016-17 में अपना नाम बदलकर प्रूडेंट इलेक्टोरल ट्रस्ट कर लिया था।
