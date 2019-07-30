शहर चुनें

500 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan for celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

गुरु नानक जयंती मनाने के लिए भारत से पाकिस्तान पहुंचा 500 सिखों का जत्था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 01:40 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत से ननकाना साहिब के लिए लगभग 500 सिख श्रद्धालुओं का एक विशेष 'जत्था' पाकिस्तान पहुंच गया है। ये जत्था गुरु नानक की 550 वीं जयंती मनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान पहुंचा है। वहीं, पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने कहा है कि सरकार की तरफ से गुरु नानक की 550वीं जयंती के अवसर पर सिखों को हर तरह की सुविधाएं प्रदान की जाएंगी।
guru nanak guru nanak birth anniversary sikh pilgrims sikh nankana sahib गुरु नानक जयंती
