Home ›   India News ›   5 killed and at least 5 injured in a collision between multiple vehicles on Mumbai Pune Expressway

मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुए सड़क हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत, पांच घायल

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 08:09 AM IST
मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर हादसा
मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर हादसा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर एक सड़क हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि पांच लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। ये सड़क हादसा कल देर रात मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस हाईवे पर खोपोली इलाके के पास हुआ। हादसे में घायल पांचों लोगों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

