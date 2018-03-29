She completed class 9 in 1989 but discontinued her studies due to family problems.Have been saying to her to complete class 10 from many yrs & that age is no bar for education: Raj Kumar Sathi,husband of Rajni Bala who is appearing for class 10 exams along with her son #Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/NrH1q2TSqm— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बाबा साहब डा. भीमराव आंबेडकर के नाम में 'रामजी' शब्द जोड़े जाने के योगी सरकार के फैसले पर बीजेपी नेताओं के बीच आपसी मतभेद दिखाई दे रहा है।
29 मार्च 2018