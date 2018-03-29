शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   44 year old Rajni Bala is giving Class X examination with his Son

बेटे के साथ दसवीं का एग्जाम देने पहुंची 44 साल की महिला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैबोवाल कलां Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 03:02 PM IST
रजनी बाला
रजनी बाला
कहते हैं ना कि पढ़ने-लिखने की कोई उम्र नहीं होती है। जब आपका मन करे तब आप पढ़ाई शुरू कर सकते हैं। इसी बात को सच करते हुए 44 साल की उम्र में एक महिला अपने बेटे के साथ दसवीं कक्षा की परीक्षा दे रही है। इस महिला का नाम रजनी बाला है। वह अपने बेटे के साथ पंजाब स्टेट एजुकेशन बोर्ड (पीएसईबी) के अंतर्गत दसवीं की परीक्षा दे रही है। रजनी 29 साल के अंतराल के बाद हैबोवाल कलां के सरकारी हाई स्कूल में परीक्षा दे रही हैं।
सिविल अस्पताल में पेशे से वार्ड अटेंडेंट रजनी ने साल 1989 में अपनी 9वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा दी थी। परिवार की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण परिस्थितियों के कारण उन्हें 10वीं की परीक्षा से दो दिन पहले पढ़ाई छोड़नी पड़ी थी। इसके बाद उनकी शादी हो गई और वह अपनी शादीशुदा जिंदगी में व्यस्त हो गईं। आज अपनी पढ़ाई और घर के कामकाज में सामंजस्य बैठाने के लिए बाला सुबह 4 बजे उठ जाती हैं और दिन में घर के सारे काम खत्म करने के बाद पास के निजी स्कूल में जाकर पढ़ाई करती हैं।

अपनी पढ़ाई के लिए बाला ने पति और बेटे को श्रेय देते हुए कहा कि वह उनकी जिंदगी के मजबूत स्तंभ हैं। उन्होंने कहा- मेरे पति कई सालों से मुझे पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए कह रहे हैं। हालांकि मेरे तीन बच्चे हैं और मुझे उन्हें पढ़ाना है। इसके अलावा मैं एक सिविल अस्पताल में वार्ड अटेंडेंट के तौर पर काम करती हूं। मुझे अहसास हुआ कि आज के समय पर कम से कम 10वीं पास करना जरूरी है। इसके बाद मैंने 10वीं में पढ़ रहे अपने बेटे के साथ दसवीं की तैयारी शुरू कर दी। हम साथ स्कूल जाते और पढ़ाई करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि शुरुआत के दिन थोड़े अजीब थे लेकिन पति, बच्चों और सास के सपोर्ट के बदौलत वह अपनी शुरुआती बाधाओं को दूर करने और अपने लक्ष्य को हासिल करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करने में लग गईं।
 

