Home ›   India News ›   43 BJYM members arrested in Siliguri, protesting for assent of rally support removal of Article 370

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के समर्थन में रैली की अनुमति न मिलने पर भाजयुमो का प्रदर्शन, 43 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिलीगुड़ी Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 06:24 PM IST
प्रदर्शन करता भाजयुमो सदस्य
प्रदर्शन करता भाजयुमो सदस्य - फोटो : एएनआई
पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलीगुड़ी में प्रदर्शन कर रहे भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के 43 सदस्यों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। भाजयुमो सदस्य सिलीगुड़ी मेट्रोपॉलिटन पुलिस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे क्योंकि उन्हें जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाने के फैसले का समर्थन करने के लिए रैली निकालने की अनुमति देने से इनकार कर दिया गया था। पुलिस से रैली की अनुमति न मिलने पर भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रदर्शन करना शुरू कर दिया, इस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने 43 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
west bengal siliguri bharatiya janata yuva morcha bjym bjym siliguri protest jammu kashmir article 370 siliguri metropolitan police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

