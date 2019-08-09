अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के समर्थन में रैली की अनुमति न मिलने पर भाजयुमो का प्रदर्शन, 43 गिरफ्तार

West Bengal: Police has arrested 43 BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) members in Siliguri, while they were protesting against the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) on being denied permission to hold a rally in support of the removal of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/43Pq6Yf28J— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वाघा सीमा पर समझौता एक्सप्रेस सेवा बाधित होने के बाद शुक्रवार को ऐसी आशंका है कि राजस्थान सीमा पर भारत और पाकिस्तान को जोड़ने वाली थार एक्सप्रेस को रोका जा सकता है।
9 अगस्त 2019