Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: PM मोदी बोले- देश के विजन में छत्रपति के विचारों का प्रतिबिंब; जानें और क्या कहा

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के राज्याभिषेक की 350वीं वर्षगांठ पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बधाई संदेश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरे महाराष्ट्र में आज का दिन महोत्सव के तौर पर मनाया जा रहा है। जब छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज का राज्याभिषेक हुआ था, उसमें स्वराज की ललकार और राष्ट्रीयता की जय-जयकार समाहित थी। आज एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत के विजन में छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के विचारों का ही प्रतिबिंब देखा जा सकता है।

#WATCH | "When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator. He ended the mindset of slavery," says PM Modi on the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji… pic.twitter.com/JIeYlmDV2g