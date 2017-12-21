Aaj meri baat siddh ho gayi, koi corruption nahi, koi loss nahi. Agar scam hai to jhooth ka scam hai, vipaksh aur Vinod Rai ke jhooth ka. Vinod Rai ko desh ke saamne maafi maangni chahiye: Kapil Sibal,Congress #2Gverdict pic.twitter.com/nHTCTyiziC— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017
I would love to thank everyone who stood by me: Kanimozhi, Rajya Sabha MP #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/3plOl0RlLE— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017
Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of Government was never true, was not correct and that has been established today: P Chidambaram,Congress #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/bfVgL14ES9— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017
Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country: Shashi Tharoor, Congress #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/MK8IEYHVuV— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017
