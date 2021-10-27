शहर चुनें

हैदराबाद: महिला ने चार बच्चों को दिया जन्म, नवजात शिशुओं का वजन एक किलोग्राम से अधिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Published by: अभिषेक दीक्षित Updated Wed, 27 Oct 2021 10:14 PM IST

सार

महिला का ऑपरेशन करने वाले डॉक्टरों में एक ने बताया कि महिला ने अस्पताल में मंगलवार शाम ऑपरेशन (सी-सेक्शन) की मदद से एक लड़के और तीन लड़कियों को जन्म दिया।
हैदराबाद
हैदराबाद - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

हैदराबाद के एक निजी अस्पताल में 27 वर्षीय एक महिला ने चार बच्चों को जन्म दिया। महिला का ऑपरेशन करने वाले डॉक्टरों में एक ने बताया कि महिला ने अस्पताल में मंगलवार शाम ऑपरेशन (सी-सेक्शन) की मदद से एक लड़के और तीन लड़कियों को जन्म दिया। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि मां और बच्चे स्वस्थ हैं और नवजात शिशुओं का वजन एक किलोग्राम से अधिक है।
india news national women gave birth to a baby boy and three baby girl woman gives birth to quadruplets dr soheba shukoo obstetrician gynaecologist mina multispeciality hospital hyderabad latest news update
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

