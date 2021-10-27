हैदराबाद: महिला ने चार बच्चों को दिया जन्म, नवजात शिशुओं का वजन एक किलोग्राम से अधिक

Telangana | A 27-year-old woman gives birth to quadruplets in Hyderabad— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021
The women gave birth to a baby boy and three baby girls. All the babies and the mother are healthy: Dr. Soheba Shukoo, Obstetrician and gynaecologist, Mina Multispeciality Hospital pic.twitter.com/nI5xvGLV2l
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.