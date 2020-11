केंद्र सरकार का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, OROP सैनिकों के लिए जारी की बकाया राशि

Rs 10795.4 cr disbursed to 20,60,220 Defence Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners as arrears on account of OROP. Yearly recurring expenditure is about Rs 7123.38 cr & for about 6 yrs starting from 01.07.2014. Total recurring expenditure approx Rs 42740.28 cr: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/dsWluUnfLm