शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   2 year old girl dies after falling into a vessel containing hot sambhar at a school in Telangana

तेलंगाना के स्कूल में गर्म सांभर भरे बर्तन में गिरने से दो साल की बच्ची की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेलंगाना Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 04:38 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के जोगुलांबा गड़वाल जिले के एक स्कूल में दो साल की एक बच्ची की गर्म सांभर भरे बर्तन में गिरने से मौत हो गई। यह जानकारी पुलिस ने दी। 
विज्ञापन
करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में, मॉर्निंग, इवनिंग व वीकेंड बैच उपलब्ध, एडमिशन के लिए क्लिक करें अभी।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

VIDEO: ऋषभ पंत ने 16 गेंदों में लाया तूफान, उड़ते छ्क्के देख ड्रेसिंग रूम में खिलखिलाते रहे कोहली

19 दिसंबर 2019

ऋषभ पंत और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

VIDEO: ऋषभ पंत ने 16 गेंदों में लाया तूफान, उड़ते छ्क्के देख ड्रेसिंग रूम में खिलखिलाते रहे कोहली

19 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: भाई को ‘शह’ देने में ‘मात’ खा गए कुलदीप, गांव में चलता था छोटे भाई का रसूख

19 दिसंबर 2019

Seelampur Jacket market
Delhi NCR

सीलमपुर हिंसा: भर आई जैकेट कारोबारियों की आंखें

19 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
निर्भया के साथ मौके पर मौजूद दोस्त अवनींद्र
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: अब कहां है निर्भया का दोस्त? जो वारदात के वक्त मौके पर था, क्या कहते हैं पिता?

19 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2020: इन तीन खिलाड़ियों के लिए मुंबई इंडियंस और आरसीबी में हो सकती है टक्कर, जानिए उनके नाम

19 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल नीलामी (फाइल फोटो)
क्रिस लिन
रॉबिन उथप्पा
इयोन मॉर्गन
Cricket News

IPL 2020: इन तीन खिलाड़ियों के लिए मुंबई इंडियंस और आरसीबी में हो सकती है टक्कर, जानिए उनके नाम

19 दिसंबर 2019

UPTET Exam 2019
Education

UPTET: परीक्षा में काम आएंगे ये 40 सवाल, एक बार जरूर पढ़ लें

19 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
telangana jogulamba gadwal 2 year girl died
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

क्रिस लिन
Cricket News

IPL 2020 Auction: मुंबई ने पहली बोली में करोड़ों में खरीदा, कहा-नहीं करना पड़ेगा बुमराह का सामना

19 दिसंबर 2019

आईएसएल 2019
Cricket News

पठान से लेकर पुजारा तक, इन 10 खिलाड़ियों को नहीं मिला कोई खरीदार

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल नीलामी 2020
Cricket News

IPL 2020: रातों रात करोड़पति हुए ये गुमनाम खिलाड़ी, नीलामी में जमकर बरसा पैसा

19 दिसंबर 2019

शिमरोन हेटमायर
Cricket News

VIDEO: करोड़ों में बिकते ही निक्कर पहनकर नाचे हेटमेयर, ऐसे जताई IPL नीलामी की खुशी

19 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ
World

मुशर्रफ फांसी से पहले मर जाए तो उसके शव को तीन दिन तक डी चौक पर लटकाकर रखें : पाक कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दुष्कर्म के आरोपी अधिकारी को करनी पड़ी शादी
Gorakhpur

थाने में आबरू की कीमत लगने पर भी इंसाफ को अड़ी थी पीड़िता, अफसर को लेने पड़े फेरे

19 दिसंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

हिंसा-आगजनी करने वालों की संपत्ति जब्त कर नुकसान की भरपाई करेंगे: सीएम योगी

19 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल नीलामी 2020
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL 2020 के पांच सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, जानें किसे मिली कितनी रकम?

19 दिसंबर 2019

यशस्वी जायसवाल
Cricket News

IPL 2020 Auction: कभी मुंबई में बेचे थे गोलगप्पे, अब राजस्थान ने करोड़ों रुपये में खरीदा

19 दिसंबर 2019

SRH
Cricket News

IPL 2020 Auction: हैदराबाद का हुआ ये विराट, लगी एक करोड़ 90 लाख की बोली

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा: पीएम मोदी की हत्या करना चाहते थे आरोपी, सरकार को 'उखाड़ फेंकना' था मकसद

महाराष्ट्र के यलगार परिषद-भीमा कोरेगांव मामले में अभियोजन ने सभी 19 आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की 'हत्या' की साजिश रचने, सरकार को 'उखाड़ फेंकने' और भारत सरकार के खिलाफ युद्ध छेड़ने के आरोप लगाए हैं।

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जावीद अहमद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अधिकारी एस जावीद अहमद को यूपी कैडर में वापस भेजा गया

20 दिसंबर 2019

एनसीपी के प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनसीपी नेता का विवादित बयान, कहा- जनरल डायर से कम नहीं हैं अमित शाह

20 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जल्दी मुकदमा निपटाने में ध्यान रहे न्याय की हत्या न हो : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

20 दिसंबर 2019

पिनाका गाइडेड मिसाइल का परीक्षण (file photo)
India News

44 सेकंड में 12 गाइडेड रॉकेट दागने वाले स्वदेशी पिनाका का परीक्षण सफल

20 दिसंबर 2019

Protest Over citizenship amendment Act 2019
India News

नागरिकता कानून: यूपी में हाईअलर्ट, कर्नाटक के मंत्री बोले- मंगलूरू में हिंसा के पीछे केरल के लोग

20 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गाड़ियों में लगा दी आग
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर बवाल : भारत यात्रा को लेकर रूस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी

20 दिसंबर 2019

DCP Bengaluru, Chetan Singh Rathore
India News

बंगलूरू के डीसीपी ने प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने गाया राष्ट्रगान, शांतिपूर्वक लौट गए सभी

19 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर हिंसा फैलाने वाले 90 लोगों के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट बंद, एक्शन में आई दिल्ली पुलिस

19 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध, लखनऊ में हिंसा
India News

CAA Protest: उत्तर से लेकर दक्षिण भारत तक बवाल, लखनऊ-मंगलूरू में हिंसा, तीन की मौत

19 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इन इलाकों में पड़ती है सबसे ज्यादा ठंड, जम जाता है सबकुछ

भारत के सियाचीन समेत दुनिया में कई ऐसी जगहें हैं, जहां इतनी ठंड पड़ती है, जिसकी आप कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकते।

19 दिसंबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली 2:05

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर ट्विटर पर बेटी सना गांगुली की वजह से ट्रोल हो गए सौरव गांगुली

19 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:03

राशिफल 2020 : नए साल में बदल जाएगा आपका भाग्य, हो रहा है देव गुरु का स्थान परिवर्तन

19 दिसंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह 2:12

Citizenship Amendment Act : भाजपा ने जारी किया मनमोहन सिंह का पुराना वीडियो

19 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:06

क्या होता है महाभियोग, जो छीन सकता है ट्रंप से राष्ट्रपति की कुर्सी

19 दिसंबर 2019

Related

CAA
India News

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर चल रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शन पर क्या कहती है विदेशी मीडिया

19 दिसंबर 2019

मेहुल चौकसी
India News

मेहुल चोकसी को मुंबई की विशेष अदालत से लगा झटका, एंटीगुआ में पूछताछ की याचिका खारिज

19 दिसंबर 2019

फाईल फोटो
India News

असम : हाई स्कूल शिक्षक पात्रका परीक्षा 2019 स्थगित, जानें नई तारीख  

19 दिसंबर 2019

government has no right to suppress India's voice says rahul gandhi
India News

विरोध-प्रदर्शनों पर राहुल गांधी बोले- सरकार लोगों की आवाज नहीं दबा सकती, देश में अघोषित आपातकाल

19 दिसंबर 2019

Protest against CAA
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून खामोशी के साथ बढ़ा रहा है बेचैनी, विदेश में सरकार की छवि पर पड़ रहा असर!

19 दिसंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

यूएन की निगरानी में बनी समिति नागरिकता कानून पर जनमत संग्रह कराए: ममता बनर्जी

19 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited