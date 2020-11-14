शहर चुनें
15th East Asia Summit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar represented India at the 15th East Asia Summit today

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने किया 15वें ईस्ट एशिया समिट का प्रतिनिधित्व, इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Nov 2020 09:25 PM IST
15th East asia summit
15th East asia summit - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भारत के विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने शनिवार को 15वें ईस्ट एशिया समिट का प्रतिनिधित्व किया। कोरोना काल में इस शिखर सम्मेलन का आयोजन वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से की गई। वहीं इस सम्मेलन की अध्यक्षता वियतनाम के प्रधानमंत्री गुयेन जुआन फुक ने किया। इस सम्मेलन में 18 देशों ने भाग लिया।  विदेश मंत्रालय ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
इस सम्मेलन में विदेश मंत्री ने दक्षिण चीन सागर में उत्पन्न विवाद को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी देशों को इस क्षेत्र में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून का पालन करना चाहिए। 
india news national dr s jaishankar east asia summit 2020 east asia summit

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

