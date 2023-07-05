News Update: आंध्र प्रदेश में पलटी स्कूल बस; मणिपुर का दौरा करेगा CPI-CPI(M) का प्रतिनिधिमंडल; पढ़ें अहम खबरें

आंध्र प्रदेश के पलांडु में एक स्कूल बस हादसे का शिकार हो गई। यहां के पामिडिमारू गांव में छात्रों को स्कूल लेकर जा रही बस अनियंत्रित होकर खेतों में जा घुसी और पलट गई। इस हादसे में बस में सवार 15 छात्र घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलेने के बाद वहां पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से पास के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

#WATCH | 15 students were injured after a school bus overturned in Pamidimarru village of Palandu district in Andhra Pradesh, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/XcdGM1JTvh