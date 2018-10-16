शहर चुनें

पश्चिम बंगाल: नहर में गिरी यात्रियों से भरी बस, 5 लोगों की मौत 20 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 16 Oct 2018 12:24 PM IST
बस दुर्घटना
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में यात्रियों से भरी एक बस आज सुबह नहर में जा गिरी। मामला हुगली जिले के हरिपाल का है। इस हादसे में कम से कम पांच लोगों मौत हो गई है जबकि 20 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं।  एसपी सुकेश जैन ने बताया कि कोलकाता की बस सुबह करीब 9 बजे हुगली जा रही थी कि तबी गजमौर के पास दकातिया खाल नहर में गिर गई।
बस के नहर में गिरने की खबर मिलते ही बचाव अभियान में स्थानीय लोग जुट गए। बचाव दल में स्थानीय लोग और पुलिसकर्मी जुटे हैं। घायलों को पास के हरिपल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।   
 

 

kolkata hooghly bus fall river canal बस एक्सीडेंट
