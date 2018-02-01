अपना शहर चुनें

एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा – कि आपके लिए करोड़ों साल कितने होते हैं ?

anand Kashyap Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 06:16 PM IST
एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा – कि आपके लिए करोड़ों साल कितने होते हैं ?

भगवान – एक सेकंड के बराबर

आदमी – और करोड़ों रूपये ?

भगवान – एक फूटी कौड़ी के बराबर

आदमी – तो क्या,आप मुझे एक फूटी कौड़ी दे सकते हैं ?

भगवान – क्यों नहीं , रुक एक सेकंड… 

